QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Queens is recovering after being repeatedly hit and punched by a customer.

Sabbir Mollah spoke exclusively with CBS2’s Marc Liverman about the attack that was caught on store surveillance cameras. Mollah says the man who attacked him was allegedly angry about the store worker having a conversation with a woman the suspect was with.

“She answered I am from Egypt and she asked me where are you from, I said I am from Bangladesh.”

Mollah’s attacker and the woman reportedly left the Woodside Avenue store without incident, but the unidentified man returned an hour later to confront Mollah.

“He just slapped me, he didn’t say anything. And punched me so many times,” the Dunkin’ Donuts employee said.

Mollah says the assault went on for several minutes and after it was over his attacker slowly walked out of the store.

“He said when I am here next time, if I see you I will kill you.”

Police are now searching for the man who beat Mollah. The store worker says he’s never seen the man before the attack.