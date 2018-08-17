37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is turning to the public for help in solving a 35-year-old art heist.

The bureau’s Art Crime Team said on Friday that it believes nearly $700,000 worth of sculptures and paintings may still be in the New York area after they were stolen from the home of Gregory Perillo in 1983.

stolen1 FBI: Stolen Artwork Worth $700K May Be In New York Area

(Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

“An anonymous citizen found a piece thrown away in a dumpster several years ago on Staten Island,” FBI officials said in a press release. “Agents believe more of the stolen pieces may be in the New York City area, and the owner may not know they were stolen.”

stolen2 FBI: Stolen Artwork Worth $700K May Be In New York Area

(Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Two more of the missing pieces, featuring southwestern motifs and scenes, turned up in a Manhattan art gallery in 1985.

Authorities are asking anyone who may know where the artwork is to call the FBI’s New York office at 212-384-1000. Anonymous tipsters can also email investigators at NYArtCrime@fbi.gov or visit tips.fbi.gov.

