STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is turning to the public for help in solving a 35-year-old art heist.

The bureau’s Art Crime Team said on Friday that it believes nearly $700,000 worth of sculptures and paintings may still be in the New York area after they were stolen from the home of Gregory Perillo in 1983.

“An anonymous citizen found a piece thrown away in a dumpster several years ago on Staten Island,” FBI officials said in a press release. “Agents believe more of the stolen pieces may be in the New York City area, and the owner may not know they were stolen.”

Two more of the missing pieces, featuring southwestern motifs and scenes, turned up in a Manhattan art gallery in 1985.

Authorities are asking anyone who may know where the artwork is to call the FBI’s New York office at 212-384-1000. Anonymous tipsters can also email investigators at NYArtCrime@fbi.gov or visit tips.fbi.gov.