HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Ever wonder how your packages are handled after they’re dropped off at the post office? A Long Island man’s discovery has quickly gone viral after he caught a postal worker tossing and kicking packages.

“Her just looking at the packages and throwing them on the ground – I just thought if that’s the new way to sort the mail, I’m surprised. I was shocked,” James Forney told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Forney’s post on social media has been viewed thousands of times and sparked outrage from Long Island residents now worried about the state of their mail.

“Could you imagine something that you hand down from generation to generation and then they’re breaking it because they’re trying to get their job done quicker?” said one post office customer who saw the video.

Tom Holochwost is a former mail carrier and shared in suspecting a lot things getting broken by this kind of mishandling.

“That way? Absolutely,” he said. “I don’t think in all the years that I was doing this, I never threw packages around – and none of my fellow employees did either.”

The U.S. Postal Service has not identified the mail carrier in the video.

Forney says he hopes his widely shared video makes a difference.

“That was hideous, that was over the top,” said Forney. “I hope whoever got those packages nothing was destroyed.”

A spokesperson for the postal service said they are reviewing the video and gathering additional details, adding that thousands of dedicated and professional mail carriers make every effort to deliver the best service everyday.

