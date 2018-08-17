37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:boaters, Facebook, Local TV, New Jersey, Whale

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man had a close encounter with a whale near the Jersey shore Thursday that left him floating in the water and his boat capsized.

“We watched the whale and watched the whale… the next thing I know all of a sudden the boat goes wee and it’s gone,” according to the fisherman in a video posted by Gary Szabo on Facebook.

The unlucky fisherman and another boater were reportedly pulled from the water by the retired firefighter a mile off the coast of Deal. Fortunately, no one was hurt by the pushy whale.

New Jersey State Police joked about the incident of their Facebook page, saying that “charges against the whale are pending its apprehension.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s