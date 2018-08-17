MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man had a close encounter with a whale near the Jersey shore Thursday that left him floating in the water and his boat capsized.

“We watched the whale and watched the whale… the next thing I know all of a sudden the boat goes wee and it’s gone,” according to the fisherman in a video posted by Gary Szabo on Facebook.

With Gary Szabo retired Trenton Fire fighter who rescued 2 fishermen capsized by a WHALE! 🐳 #awhaleofatale @CBSNewYork #jerseyshore pic.twitter.com/6kiTCeZdNq — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) August 17, 2018

The unlucky fisherman and another boater were reportedly pulled from the water by the retired firefighter a mile off the coast of Deal. Fortunately, no one was hurt by the pushy whale.

New Jersey State Police joked about the incident of their Facebook page, saying that “charges against the whale are pending its apprehension.”