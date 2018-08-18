Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While it won’t be a washout this weekend, it will indeed be damp at times. Expect scattered showers and storms today, which could bring a brief heavy downpour at times. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for NJ counties from 2pm to midnight. It’ll once again be very humid with highs in the mid 80s.

The chance continues overnight, although activity should diminish some after midnight. For Sunday, there is still a chance of lingering showers. It will be the cooler half of the weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

Finally by Monday, we get a brief break with lower humidity and brighter skies. Not the best weekend, but not a total loss either. Just keep the umbrella handy and be prepared to dodge those drops. Have a good one!