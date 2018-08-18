37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While it won’t be a washout this weekend, it will indeed be damp at times. Expect scattered showers and storms today, which could bring a brief heavy downpour at times. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for NJ counties from 2pm to midnight. It’ll once again be very humid with highs in the mid 80s.

nu tu weekend planner2 8/18 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

The chance continues overnight, although activity should diminish some after midnight. For Sunday, there is still a chance of lingering showers. It will be the cooler half of the weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

nu tu 7day auto12 8/18 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

Finally by Monday, we get a brief break with lower humidity and brighter skies. Not the best weekend, but not a total loss either. Just keep the umbrella handy and be prepared to dodge those drops. Have a good one!

