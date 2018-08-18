CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have arrested one suspect in the attempted murder of two undercover detectives in Camden, New Jersey.

Authorities said two gunmen open fire on the detectives while they were sitting in their vehicle at a red light on August 7.

“Juan Figueroa CAPTURED! He is one of the three suspects who attempted to murder 2 police dets last week,” Camden County Police tweeted Saturday. “We are closing in on Hall and Dejesus and won’t sleep until they are in cuffs.”

Juan Figueroa CAPTURED! He is one of the three suspects who attempted to murder 2 police dets last week. We are closing in on Hall and Dejesus and won’t sleep until they are in cuffs. Please keep RT and posting, community’s help has been invaluable. pic.twitter.com/R2ynFHTDiD — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) August 18, 2018

Police said the search continues for suspects Alexander Dejesus and Ammar Hill.

Investigators offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The detectives, a man and a woman, are both expected to survive.