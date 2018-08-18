NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cab driver says he was attacked by a female passenger in Queens.

In an exclusive interview, he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin he’s no stranger to being robbed, but called the latest crime against him “bizarre.”

He said the woman started punching and kicking his car, then bit his arm and shoulder.

It’s been about two weeks, but the puncture wounds are still visible in his skin, Carlin reported.

The 53-year-old driver said the woman roughed him up and robbed him while he worked the early morning shift on August 5.

It started with a street hail around the Astoria Boulevard subway station. Video shows the end of the ride at the corner of Kissena Boulevard near 71st Avenue in Kew Gardens Hills.

The driver said the woman had been in the backseat when she went “like that – kick, kick, kick.” They both exited the car and “when I come outside, she catch me, then she punch.”

He said he was hurting when she got behind the wheel and took his wallet. She then bolted from the cab and took off down the street.

“My money, everything, my ID, everything she took,” he said.

He lost several days of work recovering and getting a replacement license, Carlin reported.

The driver said he’s been robbed before.

“Three times,” he said. “It’s dangerous.”

He said this latest attack makes him want to change jobs.

Meanwhile, his neighbors want justice for the hardworking family man.

“At least the video’s there. Hopefully the cops can catch her and she won’t do this again to another cab driver,” said Catherine Chavez.

The driver said when the woman is caught, he hopes her punishment fits the crime – that prosecutors, like this woman, have teeth.