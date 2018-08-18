NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by lightning Saturday on Long Island.

The New York State parks department said the man was struck around 6:50 p.m. in Field No. 3 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

The victim, of South Richmond Hill, Queens, was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Earlier this month, three other men were struck by lightning in Queens – two at Flushing-Meadows Corona Park and one in South Jamaica.