NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Van Wyck Expressway early Saturday.

Police say a driver traveling northbound near exit 12 jumped the median and veered into the southbound lanes.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities say at least five people were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, one of whom was pronounced dead. The condition of the remaining patients wasn’t immediately known.

The Van Wyck was closed in both directions at Jewel Avenue in Queens for several hours as investigators worked to determine if weather conditions were to blame for the wreck.

