Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well the good news is we won’t be seeing the heavy storms a lot of us dealt with yesterday. The bad news is we’ll still be stuck in the clouds through today, along with scattered showers.

It’ll also be a much cooler day with temps struggling to get above the mid 70s… even some upper 60s N&W!

The shower risk continues overnight but again, by no means a washout and not everyone will see them. For Monday, partly sunny skies will prevail, although there will likely be a lot of clouds out east and along the coast due to this pesky onshore flow. A few spots of drizzle are possible.

Highs Monday are a touch warmer, into the upper 70s. Our next chance of a good rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday, along with a few thunderstorms.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!