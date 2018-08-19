NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty police officer shot a wheelchair-bound suspect after police say the suspect opened fire outside a party in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect discharged a handgun towards a gathering the off-duty officer was attending at 145 East 43rd St. in East Flatbush around 2:45 a.m.

The off-duty officer returned fire, striking the suspect at least once in the hip. Medics arrived and rushed the suspect to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he was in stable condition and in police custody.

Investigators say the officer wasn’t hurt, but was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for precautionary purposes.

A .38 caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. The NYPD says the suspect has had multiple run-ins with the law, with multiple prior arrests.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.