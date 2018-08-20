By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re not expecting a big warm up today given the considerable amount of cloud cover. Not to mention, we’ll have a light breeze coming off the water, so that will keep our temps down. Outside of that, expect a slight chance of a showers with a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Isolated showers will remain in the forecast tonight with mainly cloudy skies. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s or so.

Expect isolated to scattered showers tomorrow, but mainly in the afternoon and at night. Thunderstorms will also become increasingly more likely, so with anything that develops, some flooding is possible. Temps will struggle some during the day, too, with highs only the 70s.

It looks as though most (if not all) the activity will swing through by Wednesday morning with just a little leftover cloud cover for the remainder of the day. Highs will be running a little warmer in the low to mid 80s.