NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Citi Bike is rolling out some new wheels.

The bike share program announced pedal-assist bicycles will be hitting the road soon.

Transportation officials say the bikes provide an electric boost that will make it easier to climb hills and travel longer distances.

They’ll also help commuters get between Manhattan and Brooklyn when the L train shuts down next year for repairs.

“A thousand new pedal-assist bikes for people to be able to ride back and forth in a Citi Bike shuttle over the Williamsburg Bridge with charging stations on both ends of the bridge, so we can keep those bikes ready to go,” Motivate CEO Jay Walder said.

Two of the docking stations will be in Lower Manhattan near the Williamsburg Bridge, while another two will be installed on the other side in Brooklyn.