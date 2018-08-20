NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island firefighter accused of intentionally starting several fires will be arraigned on Monday.

Christopher Cordeiro, 20, is facing arson and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Nassau County police say the Bethpage firefighter has set at least five fires in Bethpage since March.

The most recent happened Sunday in a shed on North Herman Avenue.

Police charges also involve previous incidents involving a wooded area on Broadway on Aug. 10, an abandoned house on Stewart Avenue on Aug. 5, a dumpster fire on March 1, and a Molotov cocktail fire across from a building on Arthur Avenue on June 25, 2017.