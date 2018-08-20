NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle is still breaking records even 23 years after his death.

This time, it’s happening on the auction block.

A jersey Mantle wore when he hit his last two World Series home runs was sold Saturday for $1.32 million.

The Hall of Fame slugger wore it when he hit his record-breaking 17th and 18th World Series home runs in 1964 against the Saint Louis Cardinals.

He word the jersey again in 1965.

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card also sold for $810,000 Saturday.