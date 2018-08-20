37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:goats, MTA

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two goats are roaming subway tracks along the N line.

New York City Transit posted pictures of the roaming pair on social media.

Earlier reports from authorities said the goats were not affecting service and were safe since power was off for station improvements, but an update just before 1 p.m. noted N trains had been rerouted to the D line from 36th Street to Coney Island Stillwell Ave in Brooklyn.

Expect delays on the D and N subway lines in Brooklyn because of the errant livestock.

MTA officials say the goats are on the run, but police and animal control are hot on their hooves.

The goats were last seen near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station.

