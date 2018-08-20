EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A patient is facing criminal charges on Long Island, accused of attacking hospital staff members who were trying to help him.

Police say 56-year-old Joseph Hores kicked a doctor in the face at Nassau University Medical Center, knocking him unconscious.

The 54-year-old doctor was treated for a concussion.

Hores is also accused of punching a hospital security officer, and setting bed sheets on fire.

Charges against Hores include assault, arson and criminal mischief.