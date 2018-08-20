37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Mid Island Little League's Gregory Bruno A Monster On The Mound In 2-1 Victory Over Houston, Texas, On Sunday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The team from Staten Island is doing it the old-fashioned way, with great pitching and timely hitting.

As a result, it is proving to be tough to beat at the Little League World Series.

Staten Island (2-0) is now one win from the U.S. Championship Game after beating Houston, Texas, 2-1, on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It will next face Honolulu, Hawaii, on Wednesday night.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Staten Island manager Joe Calabrese said. “We had a clean game, I don’t believe there were any errors. We did a great job.”

llws2 Staten Island Now 1 Win From U.S. Title Game At LLWS

Staten Island starting pitcher Gregory Bruno, left, leaves the game against Houston, Texas, in the sixth inning. The Mid Island Little Leaguers went on to a 2-1 victory on Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo: CBS2)

Ace Gregory Bruno took the ball for the Mid Island Little Leaguers and allowed just the one run over 5 1/3 innings. The 13-year-old right-hander finished with six strikeouts and left the game to a standing ovation. Chris Bedford came on and recorded the save.

Staten Island did all of its scoring in the bottom of the third, plating the first run on a wild pitch and then doubling its advantage on shortstop Steven Martinez’s single.

Mid Island is the only New York City team to ever win the LLWS, doing so in 1964.

