NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The team from Staten Island is doing it the old-fashioned way, with great pitching and timely hitting.

As a result, it is proving to be tough to beat at the Little League World Series.

Staten Island (2-0) is now one win from the U.S. Championship Game after beating Houston, Texas, 2-1, on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It will next face Honolulu, Hawaii, on Wednesday night.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Staten Island manager Joe Calabrese said. “We had a clean game, I don’t believe there were any errors. We did a great job.”

Ace Gregory Bruno took the ball for the Mid Island Little Leaguers and allowed just the one run over 5 1/3 innings. The 13-year-old right-hander finished with six strikeouts and left the game to a standing ovation. Chris Bedford came on and recorded the save.

Staten Island did all of its scoring in the bottom of the third, plating the first run on a wild pitch and then doubling its advantage on shortstop Steven Martinez’s single.

Mid Island is the only New York City team to ever win the LLWS, doing so in 1964.