Filed Under:MTV VMAs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were held Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

With some surprising and some not, below is a full rundown of this year’s winners:

Video of the year: Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Artist of the year: Camila Cabello

Song of the year: “Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best new artist: Cardi B

Best collaboration: “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Best pop: “No Tears Left to Cry,” Ariana Grande

Best hip hop: “Chun-li,” Nicki Minaj

Best Latin: “Mi Gente,” J Balvin and Willy William

Best dance: “Lonely Together,” Avicii featuring Rita Ora

Best rock: “Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons

Video with a message: “This is America,” Childish Gambino

Song of summer: “”I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Best art direction: “Ape—-,” (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue

Best choreography: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver

Best cinematography: “Ape—-,” (The Carters), Benoit Debie

Best direction: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiro Murai

Best editing: “Lemon,” (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward

Best visual effects: “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier

Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko

