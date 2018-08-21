By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Here we are, another day in August and we’re only topping out in the 70s. Yes, it’s still summer, but we’re going to have to wait one more day before some heat gets on board.

The shower activity, however, will be here a little sooner than that. Current radar has the showers well off to our south and west, and these will approach into the evening. But it’s late this evening into the overnight hours when we’ll see our best shot at showers and t-storms with even a little flooding in the hardest hit spots.

It looks like things will be generally quieter by tomorrow, but with the front still off to our west part of the day, isolated to scattered showers will still be possible. The good news is — for the warm weather lovers, at least — the 80s will make a comeback.

After that, high pressure will take control and deliver sunshine right into the weekend. And even better, the humidity will finally relax!