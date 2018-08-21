37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ACS, Administration for Children's Services, Local TV, tattoo removal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services is launching a program to help young people get rid of gang-related tattoos.

Former gang members often can’t afford to remove them, so tattoo removal will be free.

The service will also be offered to victims of sex trafficking who were branded by their captors.

The ACS said the goal is to help young people move on with their lives.

“No young person should be forced to go through life with a permanent mark of exploitation and abuse on their body,” Commissioner David Hansell said in a statement. “We are thankful to the committed medical professionals who have offered pro-bono services to help some of the most vulnerable children in New York City. The NYC Child Tattoo Eradication Network will be a completely confidential program designed to limit the trauma inflicted on these children by abusers and gangs.”

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s