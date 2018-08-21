NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services is launching a program to help young people get rid of gang-related tattoos.

Former gang members often can’t afford to remove them, so tattoo removal will be free.

The service will also be offered to victims of sex trafficking who were branded by their captors.

The ACS said the goal is to help young people move on with their lives.

“No young person should be forced to go through life with a permanent mark of exploitation and abuse on their body,” Commissioner David Hansell said in a statement. “We are thankful to the committed medical professionals who have offered pro-bono services to help some of the most vulnerable children in New York City. The NYC Child Tattoo Eradication Network will be a completely confidential program designed to limit the trauma inflicted on these children by abusers and gangs.”

For more information, click here.