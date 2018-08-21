NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — To the delight of animal lovers everywhere, Animal Crackers have been freed from their cages.

Well, sort of.

The tasty treats everyone ate growing up now come in dramatically different packaging. After more than a century behind bars the animals are no depicted behind cages.

The redesign is the result of endless pressure from PETA, which is against the use of animals in circuses. The iconic red and yellow box still features Barnum’s animals, but now they’re just free to roam.