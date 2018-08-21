37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cyclist left a pedestrian in critical condition after an argument last month in Midtown, Manhattan, police said.

Police said the suspect almost collided with the 27-year-old victim shortly before 9 p.m. on July 26 at the corner of West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue.

When the pedestrian started to walk away, the cyclist removed his bike chain, wrapped it around his fist and punched the man in the back of the head, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect, described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 to 8 inches tall riding a blue 10-speed bicycle and wearing a black backpack with the word “Relay” on the back.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

