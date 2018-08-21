CHICAGO (CBSNewYork) — A young girl hospitalized with a serious heart condition received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday.

Superstar singer/rapper Drake decided to pop in to visit 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez at a hospital in Chicago.

Sanchez got Drake’s attention by posting a video of herself and her cousin doing the popular “In My Feelings” dance.

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for a heart transplant in order to survive. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago.

Drake visited with Sofia for about an hour. He took to Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙”