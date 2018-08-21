NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a couple from Indiana has been charged with plotting to murder a woman in New Jersey after allegedly trying to hire an undercover police officer posing as a would-be assassin.

According to police, Narsan Lingala, 54, formerly of Woodbridge, and Sandya Reddy, 51, both of Noblesville, Indiana, were arrested and each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder in the first degree.

Police say a three-month investigation found that Lingala and his girlfriend, Reddy, were plotting to kill Lingala’s ex-wife, who lives in North Brunswick, N.J.

The couple were arrested Saturday afternoon in the Town of Woodbridge after meeting with an officer who police say was being hired as the hit man to perform the murder.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to this case to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 635-7700 or the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office at (732) 745-3976.