37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:North Brunswick, Woodbridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a couple from Indiana has been charged with plotting to murder a woman in New Jersey after allegedly trying to hire an undercover police officer posing as a would-be assassin.

According to police, Narsan Lingala, 54, formerly of Woodbridge, and Sandya Reddy, 51, both of Noblesville, Indiana, were arrested and each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder in the first degree.

Police say a three-month investigation found that Lingala and his girlfriend, Reddy, were plotting to kill Lingala’s ex-wife, who lives in North Brunswick, N.J.

The couple were arrested Saturday afternoon in the Town of Woodbridge after meeting with an officer who police say was being hired as the hit man to perform the murder.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to this case to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 635-7700 or the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office at (732) 745-3976.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s