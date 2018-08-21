37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Jon Stewart, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Comedian Jon Stewart and his wife stepped in to help when two goats were found roaming the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The MTA tweeted pictures of the animals on Monday with the caption, “Two very baaaaad boys.”

The goats were tranquilized and taken to the Farm Sanctuary.

Stewart can be seen on video helping to load the animals into a trailer bound for the shelter’s flagship sanctuary in Watkins Glen, which he and his wife own.

 

The goats are males and have been named Billy and Willy, the sanctuary said.

