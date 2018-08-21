37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating two separate reports of shots fired at a luxury high-rise apartment building on the Upper East Side.

In the first incident, a tenant on the 14th floor reported his or her windows had been shot out. The second was reported by a tenant on the 32nd floor.

Police said no one was hurt in either incident.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the shots came from Roosevelt Island across the river, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

