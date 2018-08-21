NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just when the Yankees thought they were beginning to get healthy, they suffered yet another key injury.

The team announced on Tuesday that it had placed star shortstop Didi Gregorius on the 10-day disabled list with what manager Aaron Boone called a “pretty bad” left heel bruise.

Gregorius was injured during the Yankees’ 10-2 win over the visiting Blue Jays on Sunday when he crashed into Toronto first baseman Kendry Morales while beating out a first-inning grounder. He stayed in the game and scored a run during the frame, but later was replaced by Ronald Torreyes.

“There is nothing broken or anything like that, but he’s got a pretty significant bruise, and there is some swelling in there,” Boone said Sunday.

The injury is just the latest bit of bad news for the Yankees, who have been without sluggers Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge since late July. Sanchez is expected to take part in some minor league rehab games by the end of the week as he works his way back from a groin injury. Judge remains out with a fractured bone in his right wrist. The timetable for his return is not known.

The Yankees will likely play rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres at shortstop during their two-game series in Miami, which starts Tuesday night. If not, the next most logical option is utility infielder Torreyes. If Torres shifts over, veteran Neil Walker would step in at second.

Gregorius is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs this season.

The Yankees called up first baseman Luke Voit from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Gregorius’ spot on the roster.

New York entered Tuesday’s action nine games behind first-place Boston in the AL East, but holds the top spot in the wild card race, leading Oakland and Houston by 3 1/2 games and Seattle by seven.