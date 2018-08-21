YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — When a teacher assigns a project and a student turns it in late, there are consequences.

But in Yonkers, the superintendent says he’s “not” looking to assign blame for missed deadlines on several big construction projects, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

You wouldn’t want to sit in the only chair in the Roosevelt High School auditorium. Several hundred seats have yet to be installed. So school will open without the traditional space for students to assemble.

“For this to not be completed when the kids come to school, it’s unprofessional. So, I don’t know,” Yonkers parent Edith Poku said.

When it comes time for physical education, school officials promise the Roosevelt gym floor will be ready. However, locker rooms and the renovated sports field won’t be 100-percent complete until Thanksgiving.

“We’re not going to get into the concept of punishing anyone. We’re just going to get into the concept of working cooperatively to get the work done on behalf of our kids,” Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Edwin Quezada said.

Still, the superintendent knows taxpayers want answers. He said the rainy summer slowed work on the field and arranging financing and delivery of materials took longer than anticipated.

The seats for the auditorium have not been delivered yet, so there are a lot of moving pieces.

At multiple locations, work won’t be finished at Gorton High School by opening day, and School 25 construction will proceed well into the fall. It’s a massive project that includes a new roof and new entrance way.

Many School 25 students will spend time in temporary classrooms, while workers rip out and replace rickety and leaky old windows.

The superintendent said it’s disappointing that work won’t be complete by Sept. 6.

But the construction proves Yonkers schools are on the rise after years of building neglect.

Yonkers officials said adding to the difficulty of these projects is the school buildings involved being an average of 80 years old.