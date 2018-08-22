By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Yes, we’re almost there, folks. As mentioned yesterday though, a passing shower or even rumble of thunder is possible this afternoon. The good news is the coverage of this activity will be isolated to widely scattered at best, so that’s a relief. Outside of that, expect a humid, slightly warmer day with highs in the mid 80s.

It looks like a stray shower is possible even into this evening, but these should stay primarily inland. Outside of that, it looks like a quiet night with perhaps a few clouds here and there. An added bonus is that temps will fall off a little more than they did last night with the mid 60s in reach by daybreak.

Then, for Thursday and Friday, say so long to the humidity and enjoy some sunshine!