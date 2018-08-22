37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Weather Stories

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Yes, we’re almost there, folks. As mentioned yesterday though, a passing shower or even rumble of thunder is possible this afternoon. The good news is the coverage of this activity will be isolated to widely scattered at best, so that’s a relief. Outside of that, expect a humid, slightly warmer day with highs in the mid 80s.

jl humidity relief 8/22 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It looks like a stray shower is possible even into this evening, but these should stay primarily inland. Outside of that, it looks like a quiet night with perhaps a few clouds here and there. An added bonus is that temps will fall off a little more than they did last night with the mid 60s in reach by daybreak.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight6 8/22 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Then, for Thursday and Friday, say so long to the humidity and enjoy some sunshine!

nu tu 7day auto weather app9 8/22 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s