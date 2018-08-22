37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:American Airlines, John F. Kennedy International Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – American Airlines is changing its routes for international flights.

Locally, the changes will impact some flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airline will no longer offer trips from JFK to Dublin, Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

American is adding some international flights in other places, including from Philadelphia to Italy and Croatia.

The airline is also cutting the number of flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Asia this fall.

The Chicago Tribune reports the airline explained it could no longer keep flying the money-losing routes at a time when the costs of jet fuel are so high.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

