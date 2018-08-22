NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – American Airlines is changing its routes for international flights.

Locally, the changes will impact some flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airline will no longer offer trips from JFK to Dublin, Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

American is adding some international flights in other places, including from Philadelphia to Italy and Croatia.

The airline is also cutting the number of flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Asia this fall.

The Chicago Tribune reports the airline explained it could no longer keep flying the money-losing routes at a time when the costs of jet fuel are so high.

