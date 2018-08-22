37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy of music, but she didn’t leave behind a will.

The singer reportedly has a net worth of $80 million.

Her lawyer says for years he tried to get her to do a will.

Under Michigan law, if no will exists, assets should be split evenly among the children,.

Franklin’s 4 sons have reportedly filed papers listing themselves as interested parties.

Franklin died last week from pancreatic cancer.

She was 76.

Her funeral will be held at the end of the month.

