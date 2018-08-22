SHORT HILLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man was robbed at gunpoint by two masked thieves at an ATM in New Jersey, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Chase Bank on Morris Turnpike in Short Hills.

The victim told police he pulled up to the ATM and was approached by two people wearing masks. One had a gun and demanded the man hand over his money.

Police said the suspects made off with his wallet, containing $30 cash, credit cards and identification. They took off toward the back parking lot of a nearby Kings grocery store.

Anyone who can identified the alleged thieves is asked to call 973-564-7017.