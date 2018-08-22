37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey

SHORT HILLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man was robbed at gunpoint by two masked thieves at an ATM in New Jersey, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Chase Bank on Morris Turnpike in Short Hills.

nj atm robbery 2 Police: Man Robbed At Gunpoint While Using ATM In New Jersey

(Credit: Millburn Police Department)

The victim told police he pulled up to the ATM and was approached by two people wearing masks. One had a gun and demanded the man hand over his money.

Police said the suspects made off with his wallet, containing $30 cash, credit cards and identification. They took off toward the back parking lot of a nearby Kings grocery store.

nj atm robbery 1 Police: Man Robbed At Gunpoint While Using ATM In New Jersey

(Credit: Millburn Police Department)

Anyone who can identified the alleged thieves is asked to call 973-564-7017.

