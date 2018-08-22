NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — In a second half that’s tested the fortitude of players and fans alike, the injury bug has claimed another vital piece of the Yankees’ puzzle.

The team announced Wednesday they’re placing closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with left knee tendinitis after yanking the hard-throwing lefty from Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Today the @Yankees made the following transactions: Recalled RHP Chance Adams (#43) from @swbrailriders ; placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day D.L. with left knee tendinitis; and acquired C Chris Rabago off waivers from Colorado and optioned him to @TrentonThunder. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 22, 2018

Chapman walked Miami’s Isaac Galloway leading off the 12th, threw a wild 96 mph fastball to the next batter and signaled to the dugout. After consulting with the trainer he left the game, and Tommy Kahnle came on to earn his first save since 2016.

The southpaw joins a crowded infirmary, with team cornerstones Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Didi Gregorius already sidelined with various injuries.

Right hander Chance Adams was recalled to replace Chapman on the team’s 25-man roster.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)