WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Grammy-winning country music singer Gretchen Wilson closed her eyes as her mugshot was taken last night in Connecticut.

She was arrested at the airport after allegedly causing a disturbance on a flight.

Police say Wilson then became belligerent as they questioned her about the incident involving a passenger in the plane’s bathroom.

She posted a $1,000 bail.

Wilson is best known for her 2004 hit “Redneck Woman.”