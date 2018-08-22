STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter fundraiser will be held this week to help get life-saving equipment to first responders.

The event was organized by a man who lost his firefighter son after one of the deadliest fires in FDNY history, CBS2’s Crystal Bui reported Wednesday.

It’s a call to action from a father who wants to make fighting fires safer. His son is one of the firefighters who died following the massive 2005 Bronx fire, called “Black Sunday.”

MORE: Jury Awards $183 Million To NYC Firefighters Involved In ‘Black Sunday’ Fire

Lieutenant Joseph DiBernardo was one of six firefighters to jump out of a window after being trapped inside without a personal safety system.

“We don’t want to see another fireman have to make a decision to burn to death or jump out of a window,” Joey DiBernardo said.

CBS2’s Bui spoke to volunteer firefighter Tanya Lee, who remembers that life-or-death situation.

“Not having the proper equipment is just mind blowing, and then being in that situation, what do you do? You jump out of the window,” Lee said.

Two firemen were killed in that January blaze. Joseph DiBernardo underwent many surgeries and died years later after overdosing on painkillers.

“Well, first of all, that day should have never happened,” said Joey DiBernardo, who is fundraising to get personal safety systems for firefighters around the country.

The fundraiser will take place at a volleyball court on Thursday. It’s a friendly competition between fire departments to raise money to get that safety equipment their brothers and sisters say they need.

CBS2 reached out to the FDNY for comment. It said New York City firefighters are now equipped with personal safety systems, and some have been using that equipment to escape fires since “Black Sunday.”

The fundraiser begins Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Stony Brook.