NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

The flames broke out inside a three-story building around 3:30 a.m. on Coney Island Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood.

The building houses a store on the first floor and apartments on the second and third. Officials said the fire was first reported on the first floor.

“My mom started waking me up, and there was smoke coming out of the basement. And then I got so scared because my mom was like, ‘The house is on fire.’ My mom was like, ‘Let’s go outside as far as we can,’ and then the firefighters came. And then when they opened that basement, there was ton of smoke,” said 11-year-old Kimberly Diyarza.

More than 150 firefighters were on the scene and five suffered minor injuries.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.