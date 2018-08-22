NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Eight members of the Rutgers University football team are facing charges related to a credit card fraud scheme.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County, New Jersey say the players stole credit card information and then transferred money to their university cash cards for personal use.

Kai J. Gray, 21, of Union, New Jersey; Brendan R. Devera, 18, of Totowa, New Jersey; Naijee R. Jones, 18, of Erial, New Jersey; Edwin A. Lopez, 19, of Camden, New Jersey; Kwabena Marfo, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia; Christian C. Onyechi, 19, of West Orange, New Jersey; Syhiem Simmons, 20, of Brooklyn, New York; and Malik Vaccaro-Dixon, 21, of Port Charlotte, Florida were each charged with third degree conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

Some of the defendants are also charged with promoting organized crime, money laundering, and fraudulent use of credit cards.

In a statement sent to CBS2, Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs says the school is “very disappointed and frustrated.”

“We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work,” the statement concluded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Megan Moschberger of the Rutgers University Police Department at (732) 932-7111, or Detective Christopher Van Eerde of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3300.