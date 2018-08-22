NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City police sergeants union is calling on citizens to get involved when they seen an officer struggling with a suspect.

Bystanders would receive a cash reward for helping with a take-down.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) is expected to provide more details about the proposal Wednesday morning.

Here’s how it would work: If you see a police officer trying to make an arrest but struggling with the person resisting, the SBA wants you to help the cop.

The union president says all too often people just stand by and record incidents on their cellphones. He’s hoping a cash reward, given in certain instances, will encourage people to put down their phones and “do the right thing.”

The SBA is working with Brooklyn state senator and retired police officer Martin Golden to draft legislation that would enhance current Good Samaritan laws, essentially helping people who help police.

“The NYPD encourages people to support their cops by calling 911. The department doesn’t want to see people put in harm’s way unnecessarily to collect a reward,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The SBA’s press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.