NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for your help in tracking down a man and woman they want to speak with in connection to two separate reports of shots fired at a luxury high-rise apartment building on the Upper East Side.

Police believe a person or persons discharged a firearm across the river in the rear of 20 River Rd. on Roosevelt Island around 1 a.m. Saturday, striking a 32nd floor apartment window at One East River Place on East 72nd Street in Manhattan.

We're seeking to identify the individuals in the video below who may have info regarding the Aug 18 shooting in which shots were fired from Roosevelt Island into Manhattan. Video shows River Rd on Roosevelt Island. Call Crimestoppers (anonymously) 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/tI5COa4i4L — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 23, 2018

In a similar incident the day prior, police say a resident on the 14th floor of the same building woke up to a random bullet smashing through their living room window.

No one was hurt in either instance, but the pair of mysterious shootings has residents of One East River Place on edge.

“It makes me glad that my apartment doesn’t face the river. It’s frightening. It’s frightening that that kind of thing would happen,” David Saxe said.

A neighbor across the street said he remembered the same thing happening to his unit 20 years ago.

“I went out to dinner. We came back and saw the panel was shattered, the outer panel. The inner panel was not. The bullet had run out of velocity and just hit the inner panel and fell between the two panels,” Howie Koff said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website atWWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.