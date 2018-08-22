WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — A two-year winning streak for the boys from Staten Island came to an end Wednesday night with a blowout loss to a team from Hawaii.

Even though they’re down, they most definitely aren’t out. Their hopes are still alive, even though the U.S. semi-final game just wasn’t their night.

Hawaii opened up the floodgates when Shawn Yamaguchi hit a grand slam in the second inning. The club went on to top Staten Island on the 10-0 mercy rule.

It’s a double elimination tournament, so they can still win it all. On Thursday, they’ll be back in action for a game against a team from Georgia. If they beat them, Staten Island sets themselves up for redemption in the same Hawaii team that clobbered them in the national championship game Saturday.