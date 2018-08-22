NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Trucks parked on New York City streets are being target by thieves, police say.

Police believe four men have broken into at least six delivery trucks throughout the city, stealing packages and other items.

In the most recent incident on July 31, four boxes of merchandise were taken off a truck on Madison Avenue. Three of the four suspects were caught on camera.

Their alleged crime spree dates back to March 28 when packages were stolen off a U.S. Postal Services truck in Queens.

The rest of the incidents took place in Manhattan, mainly Midtown, with one in Lower Manhattan.

The alleged thieves also hit food delivery trucks and stole garment bags valued in the thousands of dollars off another truck.

In total, investigators estimate the suspects got away with more than $16,000 worth of items.

Police hope anyone who recognizes the men will call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.