MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A serial tire slasher is on the loose in Somerset County, and police say he’s hit more than 150 cars on three separate occasions – most recently overnight.

Mike Daniluk is helping his frustrated neighbor Yevhen Pronin change the tires on his brand new car, reports CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

“$300 for two new tires? Yes, and that’s working by myself with my neighbor,” said Yevhen Proynin.

He’s not alone. Pronin’s car is one of about 80 in Manville, N.J., with tires slashed.

“It’s crazy,” said Daniluk. “It’s crazy. Hope they get him soon.”

The “him” is a suspect seen in a police video. According to authorities, he’s struck more than 150 cars in the northwest section of town on three separate nights.

As shown in a video from June 11, police say he lit one car on fire and slashed tires on 40 vehicles.

He then allegedly struck dozens on Aug. 2, and again Tuesday night in his most brazen attack yet.

“One person on foot, tall thin white male wearing a hoodie,” was the description given by Lt. John Crater of the Manville Police Department. “He may have glasses.

“You have a hard-working community, they’re waking up to go to work, they’re angry, they should be,” said Crater. “The police department is angry. I’m angry.”

Police say the suspect has hit cars parked on the street and in driveways.

“Shocked – I’m here 25 years, nothing like this has ever happened,” said Estel Antonsson.

Antonsson could do nothing but sit and look at her vandalized car, surprised to hear how widespread the crime had become.

“Who would do anything like that?” she said. “The man must be sick. He hit 80 cars. Oh my God.”

A $750 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Authorities ask people with tips to contact the Manville police, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office, or end anonymously through the Stopit app.