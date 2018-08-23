By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As promised, a stretch of pleasant weather starts today! High pressure will build through this afternoon and keep the better part of our area nearly cloud-free. The exception may be distant northwest communities where even a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, expect a decent looking day, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight’s looking pretty good, as well, with moonlit skies across area. And while the city will dip into the 60s again, expect 50s and maybe even a couple 40s out there.

More good news into tomorrow as high pressure finds itself directly overhead — brilliant skies! We’ll even tack on a few degrees to get us into the low 80s.

As for Saturday, we’re looking at another day of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.