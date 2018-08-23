37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As promised, a stretch of pleasant weather starts today! High pressure will build through this afternoon and keep the better part of our area nearly cloud-free. The exception may be distant northwest communities where even a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, expect a decent looking day, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.

nu tu tri state travel 22 8/23 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight’s looking pretty good, as well, with moonlit skies across area. And while the city will dip into the 60s again, expect 50s and maybe even a couple 40s out there.

jl humidity trend 24 8/23 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

More good news into tomorrow as high pressure finds itself directly overhead — brilliant skies! We’ll even tack on a few degrees to get us into the low 80s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app10 8/23 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Saturday, we’re looking at another day of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s