Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Finally….finally we tap into some awesome, beautiful weather.

The next three days are simply spectacular. Temps are cool this morning mostly in the 60s. But there are some upper 50s north & west. Even some upper 40s are possible in some mountain peaks or valleys.

nu tu skycast 3d today 6 8/23 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Today’s highs should top off around 80°, but I’m going a little conservative with a high of 79° due to the NW winds…

nu tu 7day auto 14 8/23 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Expect calm conditions & sunny skies through Sunday. Some heat returns early next week.

– G

