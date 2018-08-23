37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Arcade, Central Amusement International, Coney Island, New York City Economic Development Corporation, NYC parks, Water Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Economic Development Corporation and NYC Parks announced Thursday plans to construct a large-scale water park on Coney Island.

The city has picked Central Amusement International (CAI) to develop 150,000 square feet of city-owned land in the heart of Coney Island’s world-famous amusement district.

The plans call for a water park, a public plaza with open air food options and an arcade.

“Coney Island is both a cherished summertime destination and an important economic engine for South Brooklyn,” said James Patchett, President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation. “With these exciting new attractions and our ongoing investments in housing and infrastructure, Coney Island’s future has never looked brighter.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s