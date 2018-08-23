37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sick of the Knicks?

One fan says after 33 years, he’s ready to move on.

He’s auctioning off his “fanhood” online.

“I hate the Knicks. I love the Knicks, but I hate the Knicks. Die-hard New York Knicks fan.  My childhood room is still filled with posters from the 90’s, the good ole glory days. And not just Ewing, LJ, Houston, I’m talking Rick Brunson NYK articles cut-out, laminated, and still in what is now basically a museum. Pictures of me at 13-years old with blue & orange colored braces, that’s a tough yearbook photo, and in a Knicks collared shirt to match nonetheless!” the man posted on eBay. “After all the ups, downs, more downs, more downs, infinite downs, I have reached my absolute breaking point.  As of this moment, my New York Knicks fan-hood is officially for sale.”

For the right price, he promises to cheer for the highest bidder’s team of choice. That means buying team jerseys and memorabilia, attending one home and one away game and throwing out his “awesome Knicks trash can, replacing it with the team of your choosing.”

The bidding started at $1,973, because 1973 is the last time the team won an NBA championship.

