NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Honking. Sirens. Jack-hammering.

Annoying, right?

New York City isn’t the most relaxing place to live or work. But many people are finding new ways to unwind in the city that never sleeps, thanks to modern day technology.

“We are going to do a quick little reset mediation.”

Among the hustle and bustle that is New York City, people are finding ways to escape it all.

“Exhale, release chest.”

And these sounds will have you forgetting you’re right in middle of Manhattan’s Flat Iron District.

“I am a big advocate in you can mediate in anything, anywhere,” meditation teacher Erica Sergott says.

Welcome inside Be Time, a coach bus that was renovated into a traveling meditation studio. Every week day, the sound proof bus goes to a different spot in New York City and parks in busy areas to help busy New Yorkers relax.

“At lunch time or even the afternoon, coffee break around three o’clock, we are popular,” said Sergott.

They offer 15 minute meditation sessions for $11 and 30 minute sessios for $22.

“Nice balance and a new experience,” said meditator Kara Martin Snyder.

According to researchers at Harvard Medical School, even just meditating for five minutes a day helps tremendously. They recommend you do it at the same time every day.

“It’s nice to have an opportunity to relax and have a quiet space,” said Jennifer Novak, who works in the Fashion District.

But if you don’t have time to escape the office, Inscape offers more than just a meditation studio.

“Begin by sitting tall with a straight spine.”

Their phone app has hours of guided meditation, but one is just five minutes — it can help with a quick recharge at your desk. A monthly subscription will cost you.

“Being in New York, it’s like a big rush everywhere, so it gets tiring. Not only for the body but mental state,” meditator Mayleen Pangelinan said.

For those who really feel a midday crash coming, Nap York in Midtown Manhattan has become a popular spot. The 24-hour club is filled with nap pods. Prices range but a 30 minute power nap costs $15.

“You know, coffee is just a quick fix. Once the caffeine wears off, you’re still tired,” says Stacy Veloric, Nap York’s director of market. “Taking a nap, you can actually recharge yourself and you’re rebooted.”

A quick reboot before you head back to the sounds of the city.