North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man wanted for breaking into several homes while the residents are sleeping.

According to police, he takes bottles of alcohol and car keys, and in most cases police say he steals the car and drives off.

Reported incidents of the intruder have come from the area of Georges Road and Route 130, but police suspect there may have been other burglaries in neighboring towns, including cases where the residents never knew the man was inside their homes.

The North Brunswick Police Department issues a warning asking residents to lock all first floor windows during the overnight hours, and pay attention to any suspicious noises overnight.

People who see something are urged by police not to confront the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 732-247-0922 x420.

