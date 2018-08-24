By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Talk about a fantastic finish to the work week! Nothing but blue skies — with perhaps a cloud or two — and tons of sunshine. It will be a tad warmer than yesterday, too, with highs in the low 80s. Enjoy!

You may want to take the long way to dinner this evening as we’re expecting another gorgeous, comfortable night. Expect temps to fall into the mid 60s or so by daybreak with winds becoming calm.

You guessed it: more great weather to talk about it! Yes, both Saturday and Sunday are looking rather bright, to say the least. The only wrinkle will be on Sunday as you head N&W into the mountains; expect a slight chance of storms up there in the afternoon.